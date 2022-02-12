Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $486,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $3,222,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

