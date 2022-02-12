Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 661 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

