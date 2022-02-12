Peconic Partners LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Peconic Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,762 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.62 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.