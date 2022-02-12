Peconic Partners LLC Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Peconic Partners LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 0.0% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

