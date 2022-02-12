Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $75.68. 51,519,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,890,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

