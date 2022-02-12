Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,047. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

