Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,172. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.85 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

