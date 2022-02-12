Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

