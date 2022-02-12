Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 991 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.01. 6,474,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $144.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

