Peercoin (PPC) 1-Day Volume Tops $17,430.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and $17,430.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,388,825 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.