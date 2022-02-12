Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Loop Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 271,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

