Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,014 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pembina Pipeline worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

