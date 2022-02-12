Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.05.

PENN opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

