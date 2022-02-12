Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.68

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.68 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 35.30 ($0.48). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.48), with a volume of 2,674 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.68.
Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)
