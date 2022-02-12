PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

PFLT stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

