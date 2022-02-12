PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 12,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 299,647 shares.The stock last traded at $7.70 and had previously closed at $7.64.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.