PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 687,554 shares of company stock worth $43,139,376 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.