Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,071 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,218.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $172.37 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.