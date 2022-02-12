Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 64,961 Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Advent Technologies worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

