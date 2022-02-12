Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Shares of LOW opened at $225.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.82. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

