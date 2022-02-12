Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.11 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

