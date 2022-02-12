Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

