Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

