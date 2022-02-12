Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $559.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $658.83 and a 200-day moving average of $621.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

