Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

