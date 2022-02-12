Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,517. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOVE opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.