PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0397 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $347.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00112863 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

