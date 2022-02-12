PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $162.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

