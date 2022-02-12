PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.670-$6.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PepsiCo stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.