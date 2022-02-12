Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) by 201.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned about 2.08% of Performance Shipping worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PSHG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

