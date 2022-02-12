Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Up 2%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

