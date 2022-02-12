Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($270.11) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($294.25) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($156.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.24.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

