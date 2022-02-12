Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €179.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €179.00 ($205.75) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($156.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €203.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €196.24.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

