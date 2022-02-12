Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $11.92. Personalis shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 3,705 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

The firm has a market cap of $510.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 246,661 shares of company stock worth $3,278,396. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Personalis by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Personalis by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Personalis by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

