Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 549.4% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PRTDF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

