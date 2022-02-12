Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 549.4% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PRTDF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Petro Matad
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petro Matad (PRTDF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.