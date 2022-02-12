Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
