Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.