Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 billion-$102 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35-$6.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.74.

PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,963,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715,461. The company has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

