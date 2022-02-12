PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 27,618,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,772,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

