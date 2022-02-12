PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

PG&E stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,618,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

