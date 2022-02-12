PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. PG&E also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.130 EPS.

PG&E stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 27,618,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,772,861. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

