PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%.

NYSE PFX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a PE ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. PhenixFIN has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.63% of PhenixFIN worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

