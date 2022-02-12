PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%.
NYSE PFX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a PE ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. PhenixFIN has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $44.00.
In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About PhenixFIN
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
