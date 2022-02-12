Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 1,979,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $298,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

