Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the January 15th total of 840,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on PHIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,141. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

