Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the January 15th total of 840,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms recently commented on PHIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,141. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
