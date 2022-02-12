Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Achieves Market Cap of $13.12 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.23 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.87 or 0.00016134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00104073 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

