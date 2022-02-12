Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

