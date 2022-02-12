Pierre R. Breber Sells 18,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVX stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

