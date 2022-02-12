PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.15

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.15 and traded as low as $15.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 424,753 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2,660.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

