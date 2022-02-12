PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 385.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE PGP opened at $9.93 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

