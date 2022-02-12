Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $436.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00246423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,907,745 coins and its circulating supply is 434,647,309 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

