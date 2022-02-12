Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.80.

NYSE PIPR opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $103.39 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

